The Terps were simply unable to slow down a red-hot Iowa team Sunday, falling to the Hawkeyes 81-67 in Iowa City.

The Terps were led by senior point guard Jahmir Young, who scored a team-high 20 points. He was one of three Terps in double-figure scoring along with senior forward Donta Scott (15 points) and sophomore forward Julian Reese (10 points).

With the loss, Maryland (10-6, 1-4) has now dropped four straight games on the road. The Terps will next return home where they will face Michigan on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from the Terps' loss at Iowa:

Terps can't slow down red-hot Iowa offense

Iowa entered Sunday's game with Maryland red-hot offensively, having won four straight, scoring 90-plus points in two of those wins.

Maryland wasn't able to do much to slow the Hawkeyes down offensively right from the get-go, as Iowa shot 19-33 (57.6%) from the field in the first half. They were led by junior guard Tony Perkins, who had 15 of his career-high 22 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard tried to switch things up defensively, running some zone in the half court, but Iowa simply knocked down shot after shot. Things got even worse for Maryland defensively in the second half, as Iowa shot a scorching hot 14-22 (632.6%) from the field.

Foul trouble continues for Reese