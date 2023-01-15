Three takeaways from Maryland's 81-67 loss to Iowa
The Terps were simply unable to slow down a red-hot Iowa team Sunday, falling to the Hawkeyes 81-67 in Iowa City.
The Terps were led by senior point guard Jahmir Young, who scored a team-high 20 points. He was one of three Terps in double-figure scoring along with senior forward Donta Scott (15 points) and sophomore forward Julian Reese (10 points).
With the loss, Maryland (10-6, 1-4) has now dropped four straight games on the road. The Terps will next return home where they will face Michigan on Thursday.
Here are three takeaways from the Terps' loss at Iowa:
Terps can't slow down red-hot Iowa offense
Iowa entered Sunday's game with Maryland red-hot offensively, having won four straight, scoring 90-plus points in two of those wins.
Maryland wasn't able to do much to slow the Hawkeyes down offensively right from the get-go, as Iowa shot 19-33 (57.6%) from the field in the first half. They were led by junior guard Tony Perkins, who had 15 of his career-high 22 points in the opening 20 minutes.
Maryland head coach Kevin Willard tried to switch things up defensively, running some zone in the half court, but Iowa simply knocked down shot after shot. Things got even worse for Maryland defensively in the second half, as Iowa shot a scorching hot 14-22 (632.6%) from the field.
Foul trouble continues for Reese
Foul trouble continues to plague sophomore forward Julian Reese, who leads the Big Ten in fouls per game. After coming out and scoring the first six points of the game for Maryland, Reese was quickly sidelined after picking up his second foul less than 10 minutes into the game and the Terps trailing by just two points. With Reese on the bench, Iowa quickly went on a 7-0 run, taking a nine point lead.
Reese was quickly inserted back into the lineup but the damage had been done. On a night in which backup big Patrick Emilien was out of the lineup, Reese only played 26 minutes, scoring all 10 of his points in the first half.
Lack of size highlighted with Emilien out of lineup
Speaking of Patrick Emilien, the Terps' lack of size and depth up front was on full display with the senior big out of the lineup. With Reese's foul issues and Emilien out of the lineup, Willard was forced to try to go to freshman 7-footer Caelum Swaton-Rodger early in the first half. In two minutes of action his only recorded stat was a personal foul.
With no bigs capable of giving solid minutes behind Reese the Terps were forced to go small most of the game and simply struggled with Iowa's size and length. While Emilien doesn't put up big numbers, his rebounding and physicality were sorely missed.