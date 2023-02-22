With the win, the Terps are now 9-0 at home in league play this season. They will play their final home game of the season Sunday afternoon when they host No. 21 Northwestern.

Maryland (19-9, 10-7) was led by sophomore big man Julian Reese, who scored a game-high 21 points while also adding a game-high 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. He was one of five Terps in double-figure scoring along with senior wing Hakim Hart (20 points), senior forward Donta Scott (18 points), senior guard Jahmir Young (11 points) and senior guard Don Carey (10 points).

The Terps' continued to roll at home in league play on Wednesday evening, cruising past Minnesota, 88-70, to complete the season sweep of the Gophers.

Martinez provides early spark for Maryland off the bench

While the Terps came out firing on all cylinders offensively Wednesday night, they came out flat defensively to start the game. Junior guard Ian Martinez came off the bench at the first media timeout to replace Don Carey with the Terps trailing 11-8 and immediately made his presence felt.

With the Terps trailing by five less than a minute after entering the game, Martinez pulled down an offensive rebound on a missed free throw that led to a Jahmir Young second-chance made three. He immediately followed that up with a fast-break layup off of a Hart steal to tie the game at 13 apiece. After Minnesota scored another bucket to go back up two, Martinez then pulled down a defensive rebound and assisted Hart on a made three to put the Terps up 16-15 as the home team seemed to have all of the momentum from that point forward.

Martinez scored all four of his points and pulled down all four of his rebounds in the 11 minutes played in the first half versus Minnesota. But his impact was felt in ways that go beyond the box score. He brought an immediate energy on the defensive end that the starters were lacking to open the game. And that defensive energy seemed to be infectious, as his teammates seemed to feed off of it and pick up the intensity themselves.

Terps use big run, hot shooting to put Gophers away early

Against Purdue, the Terps used a 29-4 second-half run to put the game out of reach for the Boilermakers for their biggest win of the season.

Wednesday night against the Gophers, the Terps used a late first half 25-4 run to go up 21 points with less than two minutes remaining in the opening period and all but slam the door on Minnesota before halftime.



Seniors Hakim Hart and Donta Scott did the majority of the damage during that 25-4 run for the Terps, with the Philly duo scoring a combined 19 points during that stretch.

For Scott, it was a much needed offensive outburst. He entered Wednesday night's game having scored just 19 points in the previous three games, shooting an abysmal 8 of 33 (24.2%) from the field during that stretch. Against the Gophers he was an efficient 7 of 9 from the field and knocked down all three of his free throw attempts, finishing with 18 points.

As a team, the Terps shot a season-high 73 percent from the field in the opening half, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and averaging an impressive 1.621 points per possession. Maryland likely would have finished over 70 percent from the field for the game if not for the fact head coach Kevin Willard began emptying the bench with about five minutes remaining.

Reese dominates

How do you follow up a double-double in which you pull down a career-high 16 rebounds? If you are Maryland big man Julian Reese, you go for a game-high 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for your fifth double-double of the season. It also marked the first time in his career that Reese has had back-to-back double-doubles.

While the sophomore out of Baltimore has had his share of ups and downs this season, he is playing at the highest level during his short career as the calendar gets ready to turn over to March.

Wednesday night's game marked the seventh straight in which he has scored in double figures. And he has three double-doubles during that stretch, including one versus Indiana and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

But beyond the scoring and the rebounding, Reese has also come on as a rim protector and shot blocker. Over the past seven games, Reese is averaging 1.7 blocks per game. Put it all together and Reese has become a dominant Big Ten low-post player over the last month of the season.