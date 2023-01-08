With the win, the Terps snapped a three-game Big Ten skid that included back-to-back road losses in their previous two games. The Terps will next head back out onto the road where they will face Iowa next Sunday.

Maryland (11-5, 2-3) was led by senior point guard Jahmir Young, who scored a career-high-tying 30 points along with 11 rebounds for his first double-double in a Terps uniform.

The Terps got off to a hot start Sunday, hanging on down the stretch to defeat No. 24 Ohio State at home, 80-73.

After failing to reach 20 first-half points in the previous two outings, the Terps got off to a hot start offensively Sunday versus the Buckeyes, going 8 for 12 from the field, including 2 for 2 from beyond the arc to start the game.

The Terps surpassed 20 first-half points Sunday versus the Buckeyes when Donta Scott made a three-pointer to give Maryland a 23-16 lead with 11:16 left to play in the opening stanza. The seven-point lead would be the Terps' biggest of the opening half, but they were able to keep things within reach and then use a 12-0 second-half run to take a commanding lead they wouldn't let go of.

Rebounding key versus short-handed Buckeyes

After being out-rebounded by Rutgers and dominated on the boards by Michigan, the Terps were able to take advantage of Ohio State leading rebounder Zed Key missing Sunday's game, dominating the Buckeyes on the boards, 39-26.

With Key on the bench in street clothes for the Buckeyes, Maryland sophomore big man Julian Reese was able to control the paint when he was in the game, finishing with 10 points, 8 rebounds and a block.

Perhaps most surprising though was the fact that the Terps' leading rebounder was 6-foot-1 point guard Jahmir Young, who finished with 11 boards. While Sunday's win marked the first time Young recorded a double-double in a Terps uniform, it was the seventh of his collegiate career. And while Young is known as an excellent rebounding guard, many of his boards could be attributed to simply out-hustling his opponents and wanting it more. Kevin Willard has mentioned at times this season that both Young and Carey are excellent rebounding guards. And given the Terps' lack of size and depth in the front court, they will likely continue to be asked to make plays on glass and help their team get more second-chance opportunities.

Starters do the heavy lifting offensively

While the star of the game for Maryland was clearly senior guard Jahmir Young, all five Terps starters scored in double figures Sunday versus Ohio State. Returning seniors Hakim Hart and Donta Scott each finished with 12 points, while Carey and Reese each finished with 10 points. In all, Maryland's starters scored 74 of the Terps' 80 total points.

Equally as important as the number of points they scored was the efficient way in which they did so. The starting unit went 5 of 13 (38.5%) from three, while also going an impressive 25 of 29 (86.2%) from the charity stripe. Maryland entered the game ranked 181st in free throw percentage, while the Buckeyes went 16 of 19 from the charity stripe themselves versus the Terps making every one of those made free throws very important.