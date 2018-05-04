The NBA Draft Combine list was sent out to all of the league's 30 teams on Friday with Maryland's Bruno Fernando, Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson among those named, according to Yahoo Sports.

Jackson, who starred at Maryland as a freshman but missed most of his sophomore season due to injury, was the first Terp to declare for the draft back on March 28. He also hired an agent, thus ending his career in College Park.

Fernando was the second Maryland underclassman to declare for the draft on April 6, while Huerter entered his name on April 20. Unlike Jackson, neither Fernando or Huerter have hired an agent, leaving the option open to return to school after going through the draft process and getting feedback from various NBA teams.

All three of Maryland's underclassmen have shown up on various mock drafts in recent weeks. Huerter is widely expected to return to Maryland for his junior season, while Fernando's status remains more up in the air leading up to the combine.

The combine will be held in Chicago from May 16-20.

This year's NBA Draft is June 21 at the Barclays Center in New York. The deadline for underclassmen who have not signed with an agent to pull out of this year's draft and return to school is by the end of May 30.