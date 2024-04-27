Who will sit atop the QB depth chart following the conclusion of spring ball?

Below are three things to watch for in the Terps' final spring scrimmage before the opening of fall camp later this summer.

The annual Red-White Spring Game is upon us as the Terps continue to prepare for the upcoming 2024 football season.

This is without a doubt the biggest question surrounding the Maryland football program as they navigate the post-Tagovailoa era in 2024.

Both Cam Edge and Billy Edwards Jr. have taken extensive reps with the No. 1 offense, while newcomer and NC State transfer MJ Morris has primarily taken reps with the second unit during open viewing sessions.

Edge has a big body and perhaps an even bigger arm, while seemingly having a solid understanding of the playbook. But he is best in the pocket and struggles some when plays break down. He also needs to continue to work on his accuracy with shorter timing throws.

Edwards has the most experience of the group, having a start under his belt and playing extensively last season. He's excellent in a dual-threat role, particularly running the ball. But his arm can be erratic at times. Given his experience, it wouldn't be surprising to see Edwards as the leader in the clubhouse heading into fall camp. How he performs in the spring game will tell a lot about where things stand.

For Morris, he has perhaps the most potential of the three, but he has been thrown into the fire and is still learning the playbook. A dual-threat quarterback who excels outside the pocket, similar to how Tagovailoa did, he also has a strong arm and has shown some excellent accuracy in-game in the past. Still, Morris needs to show he can put it all together, while also showing he has a firm grasp of the offense. A big showing in the spring game could propel Morris to the top of the depth chart.

How will the offensive line look?

The offensive line is once again a huge question mark for the Terps heading into 2024. With Delmar Glaze and possibly Gottlieb Ayedze off to the NFL, Maryland once again has some big shoes to fill up front.



Newcomers Alan Herron and Georgia transfer Aliou Bah have both missed some time this spring. With both expected to play big roles along the Terps' offensive line next season, every rep is critical as they learn a new system.

With depth an issue along the o-line, the Terps have experimented with defensive lineman Isaac Bunyun on offense. He will be one to keep an eye on in the spring game, along with returners Kyle Long and Conor Fagan.

Center is another position to keep an eye on, as Purdue transfer Josh Kaltenberger is expected to hold down the middle after a senior platoon of Mike Purcell and Aric Harris manned the spot last year.

Who steps up in the secondary?

The Terps return starting safety Dante Trader Jr., but lose every other starter in the defensive backfield.

Returning safety Glendon Miller is due to breakout and should man the other safety spot opposite Trader. He has the potential to be one of the top players on Maryland's defense.

At corner, the Terps lose All-Big Ten performer Tarheeb Still as well as Ja'Quan Sheppard.

Bowling Green transfer Jalen Huskey looks like he should be able to step right into Still's spot and has the potential to be one of the top cover corners in the Big Ten.

The biggest question is who will start opposite him. Perry Fisher has looked good this spring and seems to perhaps have a leg up for the second starting corner spot. At 6-foot-3, he has excellent size and could perhaps play a role similar to former first-round NFL Draft pick Deonte Banks. Alex Moore, Mykal Morman and Rex Fleming are three other corners to keep an eye out for as they are all competing for reps.