Below, TSR takes a look at three things to watch for Saturday when the Terps take on the Spartans at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Maryland will play on the road for the first time this week, traveling to East Lansing to play the Michigan State Spartans.

The Terps heading into Big Ten play a perfect 3-0 after finishing out the non-conference slate with a 42-14 win over border rival Virginia last Friday night.

Who wins the battles on third down?

One of the most intriguing matchups in this game is Maryland's offense versus Michigan State's defense on third down.

The Spartans come into Saturday's game with the No. 1-ranked defense nationally when it comes to opponent third-down conversions, allowing their first three opponents to pick up first downs on just seven of 37 third-down attempts (18.9%).

The Terps, on the other hand, come into Saturday's game with the No. 12-ranked offense when it comes to their own third down conversions, picking up 22 first downs on 42 third-down attempts (53.7%).

The Terps were 7-for-13 on third-down attempts last week versus Virginia. The ability to sustain long drives this season, especially in the second half of games, has been a big reason for their 3-0 start. They will likely need to continue that trend of picking up some big third downs on Saturday if they want to remain undefeated.

On the flip side, Maryland's defense will likely need to be better on third down than they were last week versus the Virginia, when the Terps allowed the Cavaliers to convert 7-of-13 third-down attempts into first downs.

The Terps defense has done an excellent job this season of bending but not breaking and it would be beneficial for that trend to continue on the road Saturday.

Can the Terps avoid another slow start?

You have to be worried about the recent trend if you are a Maryland fan. The Terps have dug themselves into early 14-0 holes in each of the past two games. That included letting Charlotte march 75 yards down the field for a touchdown on their opening drive before Tagovailoa threw a pick six on Maryland's first offensive play of the game.

Against Virginia, the Cavaliers had all of the momentum early and it essentially took a true freshman in Braeden Wisloski, returning a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to get both the Terps and the Maryland crowd back into the game before things potentially got even worse.

The good news is that the Terps are talented enough this season to spot teams these early leads and still come back to win comfortably against inferior opponents. But Michigan State is the most talented team they will face so far this season and the Terps are playing them on the road during homecoming weekend.

The elephant in the room is the recent suspension and impending firing of Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. With Harlon Barnett serving as interim head coach for the first time last week, the Spartans were absolutely decimated by a top-10 Washington team, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, allowing the Huskies to put up over 700 yards of total offense in a 41-7 home loss.

Can the Spartans put last week's blowout loss behind them? This week is homecoming for the Spartans and they will be wearing special uniforms to commemorate the occasion. The crowd, and specifically the student section, should be ready to cheer on a Spartans team that has been through a lot of adversity the past couple of weeks.

The good news, if you are a Terps fan, is that it isn't all doom and gloom when it comes to starting games off on the right foot. The Terps did take a 21-0 first-quarter lead in their opener versus Towson, so they have the ability to come out focused and execute early in a ballgame.

Dyches' time to shine?

One of the biggest storylines for the Terps so far this season has been the play of starting tight end Corey Dyches.

The junior from Oxon Hill, Maryland comes into Week 3 leading all FBS tight ends in reception yards through three games and currently leads the Terps with a team-high 16 catches.

Dyches will have an especially juicy matchup this week versus the Spartans, going up against a pair of linebackers that are among the worst nationally in pass coverage according to PFF, while the defensive line in front of them is among some of the best at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. This should lead to quite a few targets for Dyches, both by design and as a safety valve when Tagovailoa is under pressure.

Dyches had three catches for 54 yards with a 44-yard reception versus the Spartans last season. Here's guessing he betters those numbers Saturday. And don't be surprised if he finishes the day with his third 100-yard receiving game of his career.