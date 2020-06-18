TerrapinSportsReport - Top 20 point guard Bruce Thornton talks options

Indiana , Ohio State and Purdue offered in the last couple weeks. On Monday, the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 received offers from Auburn , Maryland and Wake Forest . Louisville has been one of the new schools to show interest.

Bruce Thornton ’s phone blew up on June 15 with college coaches contacting him on the first day they could directly reach out to prospects in the 2022 class. But even before the 15th, Thornton collected several new offers recently.

Thornton discussed his most recent offers and the program he has family ties to.



Auburn: “Their team can really shoot it and use a lot of ball screens. I went down there for a game. It was a packed crowd and loud.”

Georgia: “I talked to Coach [Tom] Crean and Coach [Chad] Dollar. We didn’t even really talk basketball. I watched them play this year and they have a fast-paced offense that I like.”

Indiana: “That offer surprised me. They had a Hall of Famer in Isaiah Thomas. That’s a big basketball school."

Maryland: “The whole coaching staff played point guard, so they can help me become a better point guard.”

Ohio State: “They have a lot of history. Shannon Scott played there and he’s from Milton.”

Purdue: “They really want to build a relationship. They brought three different coaches down to see me. They really put in the time to recruit me.”

Wake Forest: “They are a new coaching staff so they are trying to find top players to come in. We had a good conversation.”