“I dropped my top 15 a couple weeks ago,” Leigh said. “The top 15 was kind of like a foundation as we're trying to break it down. Over the next couple months we'll be really evaluating and thinking about what's important in a school. We'll try to figure out those five officials if we have them. I probably would have been close to a commitment by now (if it weren't for the dead period).

“I’m basing things off of relationships,” he said. “Back when I was allowed to go places for visits I was really unfamiliar with the process. This is so different compared to when I was a sophomore. Now we're getting into what's really important. I'm really starting to ask those questions that they don't want to answer. Those tough questions are going to help you find out what is really the best fit.

“When I say relationships, I mean trust,” said Leigh. “I’d rather have a coach tell me something like, 'We have two dudes in front of you. We feel like if you come in, you have the ability to compete for that spot,' rather than the coach telling me something like, 'You're my guy. I don't have anybody else.' I watch the college guys and look at the depth charts and stuff. I know there's going to be people there so I'd rather have an honest coach than a coach tell me what he thinks I want to hear.