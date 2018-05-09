PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- After an impressive freshman season at offensive tackle for St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel, Md.), 2021 prospect Landon Tengwall is transferring to Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) for his sophomore season and quickly building a monster offers list that already includes Boston College, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Toledo, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-6, 300 pound blocker’s list of suitors started with a verbal last September from his hometown school, Maryland, which is something Tengwall has not soon forgotten.