Tracking Terps in the NBA
Maryland has a quartet of former College Park hoops stars making noise in the NBA these days, with three of them playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
Rookie center Bruno Fernando, second-year wing Kevin Huerter, and seasoned veteran big man Alex Len all contribute to the Hawks in different capacities, and each has shown flashes of their upside so far this season.
Meanwhile, fourth-year pro Jake Layman is a lone wolf in Minnesota and was having a breakout season for the Timberwolves before suffering a toe injury that has kept him out since mid-November.
Taking a look at how all four Terps in the NBA have fared so far this season and looking ahead to their prospects moving forward, TSR is tracking their success in the pros. Here’s what we’ve seen so far from Maryland alum in the NBA during the 2019-2020 campaign and what can be expected from them moving forward.
Kevin Huerter - SG - Atlanta Hawks
Huerter dealt with knee and shoulder injuries early in Atlanta’s season, but he has turned it up as of late. After missing a large chunk of November and being eased back into action upon his return in early December, Huerter has been on fire for the Hawks over the past month.
The former first-round pick is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game over the last 30 days and those numbers have improved to 17.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the last two weeks.
Huerter’s M.O. while he was in College Park was that of a sharpshooter from deep and a rangy perimeter defender with great length and instincts. His work as a Terps has carried over to the NBA where he’s averaging two threes, a steal, and half a block per game.
Last week, Huerter played four games with the Hawks and got his week off to a hot start with a 22-point, eight-rebound performance at home against Denver. He followed that up with another strong showing at home two days later in which he scored 11 points, ripped down six boards, and dished out four assists.
Atlanta ended the week with two road games, the first of which brought Huerter back to the D.C. area as the Hawks were hosted by the Washington Wizards. Huerter finished that game with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block. He followed that up the next night in Brooklyn with eight points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Now finally healthy, Huerter is stuffing stat sheets for Atlanta as he did at Maryland. He is a building block of the Hawks’ franchise, along with young players like John Collins, Trae Young, and De’Andre Hunter.
Red Velvet is going to work! He has 13 points in the first half. 🔥— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 11, 2020
Alex Len - C - Atlanta Hawks
Len gets the occasional start for the Hawks, but his primary role is as Atlanta’s first big off the bench. He has started nine of the 38 games he has played this year and is averaging 18.7 minutes per game.
Len typically makes the most of his minutes and is averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and nearly a block per game on the season. Len has been particularly hot for Atlanta over the last two weeks, averaging 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in just over 22 minutes per game.
With power forward John Collins back in the fold after serving a 25-game PED suspension and the Hawks still trying to develop Fernando by increasing his role throughout his rookie year, Len is Atlanta’s third option in the post for all intents and purposes. He’ll continue to serve his team best as a spark off the bench and a big who can provide solid offense without being too much of a liability on defense.
Bruno Fernando - PF - Atlanta Hawks
Fernando has seen his playing time go up and down so far throughout his rookie season. The former 34th overall pick’s season-high in minutes this season is 21 in a recent win over the Indiana Pacers, but Fernando has also seen as little as three minutes in several games this year.
He’s averaging 3.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in just under 12 minutes per game this season. He is currently away from the Hawks for personal reasons and has missed Atlanta’s last three games. Reports are that Fernando’s mother recently passed away and he is with his family to grieve. There is currently no timetable for his return.
Before leaving the team, Fernando was beginning to get a longer leash from Atlanta’s coaches, starting in eight of nine games for the Hawks between Dec. 19 and Jan. 6. Look for Fernando’s role to possibly increase even further once he returns, as Atlanta has been one of the NBA’s worst teams this season and has no playoff hopes at this time.
Jake Layman - SF - Minnesota Timberwolves
Layman hasn’t played a game for the Timberwolves since Nov. 18 as he continues to heal from a toe injury. Before his absence though, he was enjoying a big role for Minnesota. The Timberwolves acquired Layman in a sign-and-trade with the Portland Trail Blazers this summer and he received a three-year $11.5 million deal as a result from Minnesota.
He was looking every bit worth the money early this season, playing more than 26 minutes a game and averaging 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and nearly a steal and block per game for the Timberwolves.
After being buried on the depth chart for three years in Portland, Layman finally appears to be with a team that appreciates his skill set and is determined to get him involved. While Layman only started two of the 14 games he has played this season, he was clearly a productive member of Minnesota’s rotation before his injury.
Last reports at the end of December were that Layman is still sporting a walking boot and isn’t necessarily too close to returning from his turf toe injury. Minnesota said in mid-December that Layman “will be re-evaluated in the near future,” but no timetable beyond that has been given by the team since.
If Layman is able to return to the court this year, the Timberwolves will look to get their money’s worth by getting him heavily involved in the rotation again.