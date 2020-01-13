Maryland has a quartet of former College Park hoops stars making noise in the NBA these days, with three of them playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

Rookie center Bruno Fernando, second-year wing Kevin Huerter, and seasoned veteran big man Alex Len all contribute to the Hawks in different capacities, and each has shown flashes of their upside so far this season.

Meanwhile, fourth-year pro Jake Layman is a lone wolf in Minnesota and was having a breakout season for the Timberwolves before suffering a toe injury that has kept him out since mid-November.

Taking a look at how all four Terps in the NBA have fared so far this season and looking ahead to their prospects moving forward, TSR is tracking their success in the pros. Here’s what we’ve seen so far from Maryland alum in the NBA during the 2019-2020 campaign and what can be expected from them moving forward.

Kevin Huerter - SG - Atlanta Hawks

Huerter dealt with knee and shoulder injuries early in Atlanta’s season, but he has turned it up as of late. After missing a large chunk of November and being eased back into action upon his return in early December, Huerter has been on fire for the Hawks over the past month.

The former first-round pick is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game over the last 30 days and those numbers have improved to 17.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the last two weeks.

Huerter’s M.O. while he was in College Park was that of a sharpshooter from deep and a rangy perimeter defender with great length and instincts. His work as a Terps has carried over to the NBA where he’s averaging two threes, a steal, and half a block per game.

Last week, Huerter played four games with the Hawks and got his week off to a hot start with a 22-point, eight-rebound performance at home against Denver. He followed that up with another strong showing at home two days later in which he scored 11 points, ripped down six boards, and dished out four assists.

Atlanta ended the week with two road games, the first of which brought Huerter back to the D.C. area as the Hawks were hosted by the Washington Wizards. Huerter finished that game with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block. He followed that up the next night in Brooklyn with eight points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Now finally healthy, Huerter is stuffing stat sheets for Atlanta as he did at Maryland. He is a building block of the Hawks’ franchise, along with young players like John Collins, Trae Young, and De’Andre Hunter.