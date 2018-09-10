Week 1 saw plenty of action from Maryland alumni and one of the more prominent Pro Terps wasted no time in scoring his first touchdown of the season. Recapping the NFL’s first week of action, here’s a look at how some of Maryland football’s finest fared.

The 2018 NFL season is underway and there are several former Terps in the league that are set to have big impacts on their respective teams this year. Maryland has produced several NFL starters in recent years and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they fared each week.

Coming off signing a huge contract this offseason, Diggs didn’t see the amount of targets his teammate Adam Thielen saw in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday--12 for Thielen, six for Diggs--but he did find paydirt on a dime of a throw from former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. Diggs’ 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter gave the Vikings a 10-0 lead and had the 49ers playing catch up throughout the afternoon in a game that resulted in a 24-16 Vikings victory. Diggs finished with three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also added one rush for 8 yards.





Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE

Ngakoue has racked up 20 combined sacks in his first two NFL seasons, making him one of the most promising young pass rushers in the NFL. And while his season is sure to be filled with plenty of box score-stuffing stat lines, Week 1 was a mild performance for the former Terp, who had just one tackle in a 20-15 win over the New York Giants.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE

In a 24-6 blowout of the Arizona Cardinals, Davis hauled in his lone target for 9 yards. He continues to serve as Jordan Reed’s primary backup, which has been a heavily utilized position in Washington over the years. Reed looked good and healthy in the season opener, but if the injury bug bites him again, Davis would be in line for a much larger role much like he was for most of last year.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Many Terps fans were excited about Moore’s NFL debut. After all, he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of this year’s draft and figures to have more raw talent than the majority of the skill players on Carolina’s offense. However, the Panthers seem poised to bring along his development slowly and did not make Moore a large part of their game plan for their season opening 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Playing just a quarter of the offensive snaps, Moore was held catchless but he did have a 3-yard rush and a 15-yard punt return.

Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore’s teammate and fellow former Terps wide receiver, Torrey Smith, started for Carolina and played the majority of the offensive snaps. He was targeted twice and hauled in one reception for 15 yards. He’ll continue to see work lined up opposite of Carolina’s other starting wideout Devin Funchess, and he and Moore should both see an uptick in usage moving forward with Panthers tight end Greg Olsen suffering what appears to be a serious foot injury in Week 1.

Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DL

In a narrow, 27-24, loss to the Denver Broncos, Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson recorded three tackles and also had a quarterback hit as he looks to increase his role for Seattle in his third NFL season.

Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, SS

It’s not everyday we see a tie in the NFL, but that’s exactly how the Week 1 matchup between Pittsburgh and Cleveland ended, with scoreboard knotted at 21. Davis had himself a productive day, finishing with five tackles and two defended passes, and he looks to be one of the Steelers top defensive backs as he begins his third year in the league.

Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

Heyward-Bey was active for the Steelers for their 21-21 tie in Cleveland, but he did not record a catch or make it into the box score.

**Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter and New England Patriots defensive back JC Jackson have made their respective teams’ 53-man roster but neither were active for Week 1.