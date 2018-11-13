Recapping the NFL’s 10th week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.

Former Terps in the NFL continue to produce as pros. Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL this year, and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.





Davis continues to start at safety for Pittsburgh’s ninth-ranked defense and in Week 10’s edition of Thursday Night Football he recorded four tackles for the Steelers in their 52-21 shellacking of the Carolina Panthers.

Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

Amid a 31-point blowout, Heyward-Bey played a season high 17 percent of the offensive snaps for Pittsburgh. And it led to his first reception of the season, which went for 9 yards on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger, who finished the game with a perfect quarterback rating.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Despite playing from behind virtually the whole game, Moore was unable to get anything going against the Steelers on Thursday night. The rookie wideout finished with four receptions for 20 yards and added a rush for 5 yards. The positive sign though is that Moore’s snaps continue to increase each week, as he played a season-high 86 percent of the downs for Carolina’s offense in Week 10.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

With the game out of reach, Carter got some late run at middle linebacker for Carolina, finishing with two tackle, which is a single-game best for the rookie to this point in his career.

Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DT

In perhaps the best game of his young career for the Seattle Seahawks, former Terps defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson tallied three tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit in a 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE

Jacksonville’s defense certainly doesn’t look as ferocious as it did last year, and Ngakoue too seems to have taken a step back from his 2017 breakout campaign in which he had 12 sacks. Ngakoue had 20 sacks combined between his first two NFL season, but he is sitting at just five so far this year. In a 29-26 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, Ngakoue had just two tackles and one quarterback hit.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE

Washington’s 16-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a brutal game to watch from an offensive standpoint, and Davis was one of the many casualties of the game flow on Sunday. Davis did not record a catch against Tampa Bay in Week 10.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson continues to see some snaps in the Patriots secondary and in Week 10 he recorded one tackle in New England’s 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Darius Kilgo -- Tennessee Titans, DT

In a big upset victory for his team, Kilgo played 18 percent of the defensive snaps and had one tackle for the Titans, as they defeated the New England Patriots by 24 points in Tennessee.

***Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not play in Week 10 because his team was on its bye week. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith sat out the week with a knee injury.