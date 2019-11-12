For the second straight week, Moore was the best receiver in his matchup. Also for the second consecutive week, Moore posted more than 100 receiving yards, the first time he has recorded back-to-back 100-yard receiving games in his career. In Carolina’s 24-16 Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Moore caught nine of his 11 targets for 120 yards. He’s clearly developing a strong rapport with the Panthers’ new quarterback, Kyle Allen, and his production should remain solid moving forward.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter was active for Carolina’s Week 10 loss to Green Bay, but he did not play any defensive snaps or enter the box score.

Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings)

After posting three consecutive games with more than 100 receiving yards in Weeks 6-8, Diggs has crashed back down to Earth in recent weeks and followed up his one-catch, 5-yard performance in Week 9 with a three-reception, 49-yard stat line in Week 10. Despite his average performance, the Vikings were able to beat the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday Night Football, 28-24.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage continues to start at safety for the Packers and he added to his season totals by recording five tackles against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Savage played 100 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps.

Trey Edmunds (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Seeing his snap count increase for the third consecutive week, Edmunds played 28 percent of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps in a 17-12 Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. However, Edmunds was not very effective on the ground against a strong Los Angeles defensive front, gaining just 1 yard on four carries. Edmunds was more effective as a pass-catcher, hauling in two receptions for 14 yards against the Rams.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

Jefferson returned from an oblique injury that has kept him out in recent weeks to play on Monday Night Football against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Jefferson registered one tackle while the Seahawks ended the 49ers’ perfect record with a 27-24 win on the road.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

The initial thought after Lions’ starter Kerryon Johnson went on injured reserve was that Johnson would step into a lead role. That has not panned out and it appears J.D. McKissic is the feature back in the Detroit offense. However, Johnson still received 14 percent of the offensive snaps in the Lions’ 20-13 Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears and was able to turn his five carries into 16 yards. He added one reception for 3 yards to his totals.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods was inactive for Chicago’s 20-13 Week 10 win over the Detroit Lions.