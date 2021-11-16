Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 10

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 10 of NFL action below.

The 10th week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Diggs had a very productive Week 10, finishing with 8 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 45-17 win over the Jets. Diggs' 56 receptions this season currently rank 10th in the NFL, while his 750 reception yards currently rank 7th in the league.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

After a huge game Week 9, Jackson did not have any tackles or interceptions Week 10, but he did have two pass breakups in the Patriots' 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. He now stands alone in leading the NFL with 14 pass breakups so far this season.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

After two straight weeks with a TD catch, Johnson cooled off Week 10, finishing with just two carries for two yards along with five catches for 36 yards in the Jets' 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore had another quiet game Week 10 with starting QB Sam Darnold out with a shoulder injury, finishing with just four catches for a season-low 24 yards in the Panthers' 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. His 57 receptions through 10 games this season currently rank 9th in the NFL, while his 701 receiving yards rank 13th in the league.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 4 total tackles (2 solo) in the Panthers' Week 10 win over the Cardinals. He now has 47 total tackles (22 solo) on the season.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson finished with three tackles in the Raiders' 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue had a quiet game Week 10, finishing with no tackles in the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs. He did have four QB hurries, however.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage finished with just one solo tackle and a pass breakup in the Packers' 17-0 shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks. Savage now has 32 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception through 10 games this season.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn played a single special teams snap on an XP attempt in the Browns' Week 10 loss to the Patriots.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry did not play in the Seahawks Week 10 loss to the Packers.

Josh Woods -- Detroit Lions, LB

Woods continues to be a major contributor to the Lions' special teams, seeing 26 snaps and recording a tackle in the Lions' overtime game with the Pittsburgh Steelers that ended in a 16-16 tie.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

McFarland was inactive for the Steelers' Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions.

Sean Davis -- New England Patriots, S

Davis remained on the New England Patriots' practice squad Week 9.

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

Jake Funk -- Los Angeles Rams, RB*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.