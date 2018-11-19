Former Terps in the NFL continue to produce as pros. There’s still one more game left to be played this week, but through Sunday, two former Terps wideouts compiled two of the week’s top pass-catching performances with one leading all NFL receivers so far in Week 11. Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL this year, and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week. Recapping the NFL’s 11th week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played. DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

DJ Moore (No. 12) with a touchdown catch during Carolina's 20-19 loss at Detroit. USA TODAY Sports

Moore’s 157 receiving yards in Carolina’s 20-19 loss to the Detroit Lions currently leads the league in Week 11, with a Monday night matchup between the Rams and Chiefs still to go. The rookie wideout caught seven of his eight targets, including an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a chance at the win, which was spoiled by a failed two-point attempt. Most of Moore’s damage came on an 82-yard reception in the second quarter that he took from the Carolina 6 to the Detroit 12.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB Carter was active for Carolina’s one-point loss to Detroit, but he did not enter the box score on Sunday. Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR In a Sunday Night Football matchup with first place in the NFC North on the line, Diggs’ team came up just a bit short, but it wasn’t because of lack of production on his end. The former Maryland star was targeted a season-high 18 times and caught 13 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 25-20 road loss to the Chicago Bears.