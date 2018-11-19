Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 11
Former Terps in the NFL continue to produce as pros. There’s still one more game left to be played this week, but through Sunday, two former Terps wideouts compiled two of the week’s top pass-catching performances with one leading all NFL receivers so far in Week 11. Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL this year, and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.
Recapping the NFL’s 11th week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.
DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR
Moore’s 157 receiving yards in Carolina’s 20-19 loss to the Detroit Lions currently leads the league in Week 11, with a Monday night matchup between the Rams and Chiefs still to go. The rookie wideout caught seven of his eight targets, including an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a chance at the win, which was spoiled by a failed two-point attempt. Most of Moore’s damage came on an 82-yard reception in the second quarter that he took from the Carolina 6 to the Detroit 12.
What a catch! @idjmoore— NFL (@NFL) November 18, 2018
📺: FOX #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/WiTgG1urfP
#Panthers rookie DJ Moore.... impressive.... very impressive. 👏 pic.twitter.com/pAGzzG60dR— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2018
Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB
Carter was active for Carolina’s one-point loss to Detroit, but he did not enter the box score on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR
In a Sunday Night Football matchup with first place in the NFC North on the line, Diggs’ team came up just a bit short, but it wasn’t because of lack of production on his end. The former Maryland star was targeted a season-high 18 times and caught 13 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 25-20 road loss to the Chicago Bears.
Touchdown, @Vikings! @KirkCousins8 hits @stefondiggs for the score. #SKOL— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2018
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/G2g4urHviG
Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, S
Pittsburgh needed just about every minute of Sunday’s game to mount a comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Davis was part of a Steelers defense that held the home team to just seven points in the second half as the visitors secured their sixth straight victory. Davis finished with eight tackles and he now has 52 on the season.
Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR
Heyward-Bey was active for Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over Jacksonville on Sunday, but he did not enter the offensive box score. He did, however, record a tackle for the Steelers.
Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE
Ngakoue made his presence felt Sunday by getting to Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a sack and three quarterback hits. The sack was Ngakoue’s sixth of the season.
Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DT
Playing 47 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps on Thursday Night Football, Jefferson recorded one tackle and 0.5 tackles for loss to help the Seahawks beat the Green Bay Packers 27-24.
Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE
The Redskins lost a tight one to the Houston Texans, 23-21, and Davis was held without a catch. It was his second straight week without a reception. The veteran tight end has 15 receptions for 232 yards and a touchdown this year.
Darius Kilgo -- Tennessee Titans, DT
The Titans got humbled by the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday, but Kilgo recorded a career-high three tackles in the game.
** New England Patriots rookie cornerback JC Jackson had a bye in Week 11 and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith was inactive with a knee injury.