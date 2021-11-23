Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 11

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 11 of NFL action below.

The 11th week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps stood out for their respective teams.

Diggs only had four catches for 23 yards Week 11, but two of those catches went for touchdowns. Diggs' 60 receptions this season currently rank 10th in the NFL, while his 773 reception yards currently rank 10th in the league. With two more scores this week, Diggs' is currently tied for 10th among the league leaders with 6 touchdown catches.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson showed once again Week 11 that he is arguably the top corner in the league right now, finishing with 2 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in the Patriots' 25-0 shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night. He continues to lead the NFL with 15 pass breakups so far this season. He now stands alone in second place among the league leaders with 6 interceptions.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

Johnson had another quiet outing Week 11 with Joe Flacco the starting quarterback thsi week, finishing with one carry for five yards and just one catch for eight yards in the Jets' loss to the Dolphins.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore had a solid outing Week 11 with former NFL MVP Cam Newton throwing him the ball, finishing with five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 27-21 loss to Washington. His 62 receptions through 11 games this season currently rank 9th in the NFL, while his 751 receiving yards rank 12th in the league.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 5 total tackles (2 solo) in the Panthers' Week 11 loss to Washington. He now has 52 total tackles (24 solo) on the season.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson finished with two tackles and a sack in the Raiders' 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue was back to causing havoc again Week 11, finishing with three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. His 7 sacks through 11 games this season currently rank 14th in the NFL.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage finished with seven tackles (6 solo) and two pass breakups in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Savage now has 39 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception through 11 games this season. His 8 pass breakups through 11 games this season currently rank tied for 17th in the league.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn saw three special teams snaps in the Browns' Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry was waved from the 53-man roster and signed to the Seahawks practice squad.

Josh Woods -- Detroit Lions, LB

Woods saw 17 special teams snaps in the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

McFarland was inactive for the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sean Davis -- New England Patriots, S

Davis remained on the New England Patriots' practice squad Week 11.

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

Jake Funk -- Los Angeles Rams, RB*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.