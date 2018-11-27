Former Terps in the NFL continue to produce as pros. Week 12 started with one former Terps tight end finding some Thanksgiving paydirt, and it ended with a couple of former Maryland wide receivers having big Sunday performances. Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL this year, and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.

While Redskins starting tight end Jordan Reed had double the amount of targets (8) and triple the amount of receptions (6), it was Davis who nearly matched him in yards and found the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Davis finished with two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in the 31-23 loss to his team’s NFC East foe. It was Davis’ second touchdown of the year and his first since Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore continues to look more and more comfortable as a pro as the NFL season unfolds. In a narrow 30-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Moore caught eight of his nine targets for 91 yards, his second-highest receiving total of the year so far. With fellow Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess inactive for the game due to injury, Moore saw a season-high 92 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps and made the most of it with his second consecutive solid performance.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

Carter was active in Week 12 but didn’t play any defensive snaps for the Panthers and did not enter the box score.

Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Smith returned to action in Week 12 after a couple week hiatus due to a knee injury. He played a season-low 22 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps and did not enter the box score.

Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DT

Playing 46 percent of the snaps at defensive tackle for the Seahawks in their defeat of the Panthers, Jefferson had one tackle.

Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR

On pace to set new career-highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, Diggs continues to have a stellar year for Minnesota, which took care of business on Sunday Night Football by beating its NFC North rival the Green Bay Packers, 24-17. In Week 12, Diggs caught eight of his team-high 11 targets for 77 yards and touchdown that tied the game at 14 in the second quarter.