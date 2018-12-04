Recapping the NFL’s 13th week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.

Former Terps in the NFL continue to produce as pros. Week 13 wasn’t the most productive week Maryland football alumni has had this season, but plenty of former Terps have been making a name for themselves in the NFL throughout year, and TSR is tracking them all to see how they performed each week.

Jacksonville’s season has gone off the rails, but the Jaguars picked up an upset win within their division on Sunday by taking down the Indianapolis Colts, 6-0. Ngakoue played a large role in his team’s victory by making Colts quarterback Andrew Luck uncomfortable all game. Ngakoue finished with four tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hits. He now has six sacks on the year.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

In a 24-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Moore was targeted eight time and turned those targets into four receptions for 44 yards. Playing more than 92 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps for the second straight week, Moore has established himself as the top wide receiver for the Panthers this season. Trailing just the talented and multi-dimensional running back Christian McCaffrey in receptions and receiving yards, Moore now has 42 receptions for 609 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through the first 13 weeks.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

Carter was active for Carolina’s Week 13 game but he did not play any defensive snaps and did not enter the box score.

Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Smith played a season-low 13 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps on Sunday against the Bucs and did not enter the box score in the division loss.

Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR

Week 13 wasn’t Diggs’ best performance of the season, but Minnesota’s offense as a whole couldn’t get anything going in its 24-10 loss on Sunday to the New England Patriots. Diggs still led the Vikings in receiving with five receptions for 49 yards. Diggs now has five or more receptions in five straight weeks.He had been questionable to play all week with a knee injury, so the fact that he was able to get out there and be Minnesota’s most effective wideout is a good sign.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

In New England’s 14-point win over Minnesota, Jackson doubled his previous career-high by recording four tackles. The rookie also added a defended pass to his stats while being on the field for a career-high 89 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps.

Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DT

Seattle rolled to a 43-16 victory at home over San Francisco, and Jefferson stuffed the stat sheet while playing 58 percent of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps. Jefferson finished with two tackles, a half sack, a half tackle for loss, a defended pass and a quarterback hit.

Darius Kilgo -- Tennessee Titans, DT

Kilgo played seven percent of the Titans’ defensive snaps in a 26-22 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but the former Terps defensive linemen did not enter the box score.

Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, S

In a 33-30 loss on Sunday Night Football to the Los Angeles Chargers, Davis finishing second on the Steelers with nine tackles. He also added a defended pass to his stats.

Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

Heyward-Bey played 19 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps in Week 13 but he did not catch a ball or enter the box score.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE

In a 28-13 loss on Monday Night Football to the Philadelphia Eagles, Davis played 51 percent of Washington’s offensive snaps and caught two his only two targets for 15 yards.