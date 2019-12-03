Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 13: DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers) Moore continued his impressive sophomore campaign by catching his third touchdown in the last two games as the Panthers dropped their Week 13 matchup to the Washington Redskins, 29-21. Despite his team’s letdown, Moore was sensational once again, hauling in six receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in which he was wide open in the corner of the end zone. Moore currently ranks seventh in the NFL in receptions (74) and fourth in receiving yards (980). He’s closing in on his first 1,000-yard receiving season.

Kyle Allen ➡️ DJ Moore for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/UBvZjJ5Aw6 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 1, 2019

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers) Carter didn’t see any snaps at linebacker on Sunday, but he did make an impact on special teams, leading to one of his most productive games of the season. Carter finished with three tackles and even recovered an onside kick as the Panthers tried to claw back in the game.

The @Panthers recover the onside kick down eight with under two minutes remaining! #KeepPounding #WASvsCAR



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIAR pic.twitter.com/yBrywxIa1w — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars) Coming off four sacks over his last four games, Ngakoue didn’t get to the quarterback in his team’s Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The fourth-year pass rusher finished with two tackles, one of which was for a loss. Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks) Jefferson was active for Seattle’s 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. However, he did not enter the box score. Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings) With fellow starting Minnesota wideout Adam Thielen sidelines with a hamstring injury, Seattle was able to focus its attention on Diggs, who caught just four of his nine targets for 25 yards. Diggs added a 27-yard rush to his totals on the first play of the game. Trey Edmunds (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers) With Pittsburgh’s backfield starting to get healthier, Edmunds played just 5 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps, but he did not touch the ball or enter the box score in a Week 13 win over the Cleveland Browns. Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers) After a fast start to his rookie season, Savage missed two games with an ankle injury and has been much quieter since his return. But the former Terps safety came up big for Green Bay in Week 13, recording the second interception of his career early in the fourth quarter of a 31-13 win over the New York Giants. Savage returned the interception for 28 yards and also finished the day with four tackles and a pass defended. Savage currently ranks 11th in tackles this season among NFL rookies. He is tied for the rookie lead with two picks.