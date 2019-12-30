Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Here’s a look at their performances in Week 17:

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

Johnson saved his best for last this season, as the rookie tailback gained a career-high 65 rushing yards on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and needed only three carries to do so. Most of Johnson’s damage came on a 40-yard run at the end of the first half that helped set up a Matt Prater field goal and give the Lions a 17-3 advantage heading into halftime. Johnson finishes his rookie season with 273 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) to go along with 24 receptions for 109 receiving yards.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage finished with three tackles, including one for a loss, in Green Bay’s 23-20 Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions. Savage will now get some playoff experience with Green Bay and ends his rookie regular season with 55 tackles, five defended passes, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)

Ngakoue had just one tackle in Jacksonville’s 38-20 Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but he was a nightmare for Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett all game long, getting consistent pressure and finishing with two quarterback hits. Playing for a new contract this season, Ngakoue finishes with eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

In a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, Jefferson had a solid game, turning in three tackles, including one for a loss and a sack. The fourth-year pro will be in the playoffs with the Seahawks and finishes the regular season with 14 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson has had a breakout second season for the Patriots and he continued his ascension in Week 17. The former Terps’ cornerback finished New England’s 27-24 Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins with seven tackles, tying his career-high.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart was inactive for New England’s three-point loss to Miami in Week 17.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Moore was inactive for Carolina’s 42-10 Week 17 loss to the New Orleans Saints as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered in Week 16. The Panthers will not be in the playoffs and Moore finishes his stellar second season with 87 receptions for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter also saved his best for last this season. In Carolina’s 32-point Week 17 loss, Carter recorded a career-high 11 tackles, including eight solo tackles. He finishes his second pro season with 31 tackles.

Trey Edmunds (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Edmunds did not enter the box score in Pittsburgh’s 28-10 Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings)

As Minnesota played its backups to rest up and prepare for the playoffs, Diggs did not play in Week 17. Diggs finishes the regular season with 63 receptions, 1,130 yards, and six touchdowns.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods was active for Chicago’s 21-19 Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings, but he did not enter the box score with any stats.