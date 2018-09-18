Recapping the NFL’s second week of action, here’s a look at how some of Maryland football’s finest fared.

Week 2 of the NFL season was an exciting time to be a former Terps wide receiver. Four touchdowns were scored on Sunday between three of the most talented pass catchers to put on a Maryland uniform in recent years, and one of them even marked a first time hitting paydirt for a rookie. Maryland has several alum in the NFL and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they fared each week.

For as exciting as Diggs’ day was on Sunday, the only other former Terps wide receiver who might have been happier is rookie wideout DJ Moore, who recorded his first career touchdown with a 51-yard reception in the fourth quarter of a 31-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Moore played just 25 percent of the snaps in Week 1 and didn’t receive a target, so it is clear that his role in Carolina’s offense is growing. With tight end Greg Olsen out nearly half the season, the Panthers will likely need to lean on their first round pick more moving forward.

In a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers, Diggs continued to show why he’s worth every penny of the $81 million ($40 million guaranteed) contract extension he signed this offseason. The fourth-year wideout was targeted 13 times and hauled in nine receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Dating back to last season, including playoffs, Diggs now has a total of eight touchdowns in his last seven games. He also carried the ball against the Packers one time for 1 yard as the Vikings look to keep using his athleticism and versatility in multiple ways.

Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR



Moore isn’t the only former Terps wide receiver to catch a touchdown for the Panthers Sunday. Speedster Torrey Smith also reeled in a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Falcons and finished with three receptions for 33 yards on seven targets. He continues to start opposite of Devin Funchess for Carolina.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense looked superb in a 31-20 Week 2 win against the New England Patriots, who they lost to last year in the AFC Championship. The Jags got the job done despite one of their best defensive players failing to make it into the box score. There will certainly be better days ahead for Ngakoue, who is one of the league’s most promising young pass rushers.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE

Jordan Reed has remained healthy through the first two weeks of the season and continues to operate as the Redskins primary tight end, leaving little opportunity for Davis to make a major impact. However, the crafty veteran still made the most of his chances by hauling in his only target for 7 yards.

Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DL

In a 24-17 Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson recorded two tackles for the Seattle Seahawks. He continues to rotate into Seattle’s defensive line and now has five tackles through the first two games.

Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, SS

It wasn’t a pretty day for the Steelers defense on Sunday when they allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for six touchdowns while leading Kansas City to a 42-37 victory. Pittsburgh safety and former hard-hitting Terp, Sean Davis, recorded three tackles in the loss and now has eight tackles through the first two weeks.

Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

With an influx of young pass catchers on the Steelers roster this season, there is not much opportunity for Heyward-Bey to get involved in the offense. He has been active both Week 1 and Week 2, but the 10-year veteran has yet to receive a target in Pittsburgh’s passing game so far this season.

**Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter and New England Patriots defensive back JC Jackson have made their respective teams’ 53-man roster but neither were active for Week 2.