Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 2

The second week of NFL action is officially in the books and several former Terps starred for their respective teams.

TSR takes a look at how all former Terps fared during Week 2 of action below.



Patriots defensive back JC Jackson (No. 27) hauls in one of his two interceptions Sunday versus the Jets. (USA TODAY Sports)

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson had a huge outing Sunday with two interceptions, two pass deflections and three tackles in the Patriots' 25-6 win over the NY Jets. It marked the third time in his career that Jackson has had multiple interceptions in a game. Since joining the league in 2018, Jackson's 19 interceptions are the most by any player in the NFL.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Moore shined for the Panthers in Week 2, hauling in a game-high 8 receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 26-7 win over the Saints. Moore's 14 receptions through two games currently rank 11th in the NFL.


Stefon Diggs -- Buffalo Bills, WR

Diggs had another solid outing Sunday in the Bills' blowout win over the Dolphins, hauling in 4 catches for a game-high 60 yards receiving and his first touchdown of the season. Diggs' 13 receptions through two games currently rank 16th in the NFL.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps linebacker finished with 1 tackle on the day.

Ty Johnson -- NY Jets, RB

Johnson had a team-high 12 carries for 50 yards in the Jets' loss to New England. Through the first two weeks, Johnson is part of a three-man running back rotation with rookie Michael Carter out of North Carolina and former Indiana star Tevin Coleman.

Quinton Jefferson -- Las Vegas Raiders, DT

Jefferson had a relatively quiet game statistically Week 2, coming off of his big performance in the opener versus Baltimore, as he was credited with just a single tackle in the Raiders' win over the Steelers.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Ngakoue, did not recrod any stats in the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Steelers.

Darnell Savage -- Green Bay Packers, S

Savage finished with two tackles in the Packers' Monday night win over the Lions at Lambeau.

Jake Funk -- LA Rams, RB

Funk got it done again on special teams in Week 2, this time returning three kickoffs for 70 yards with a long of 28 yards. The undrafted rookie has made a significant impact on special teams through two games, helping the Rams to a 2-0 record.

Michael Dunn -- Cleveland Browns, OG

Dunn was active for Cleveland on Sunday but did not play in the Browns' 31-21 win over the Texans.

Sean Davis -- Cincinnati Bengals, S

Davis was cut by the Indianapolis Colts following Week 1 and was signed to the Bengals' practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster ahead of their Week 2 game versus Chicago. He did not record any stats in the Bengals' loss to the Bears.

Tyler Mabry -- Seattle Seahawks, TE

Mabry did not record any stats in the Seahawks' loss to the Titans.

Josh Woods -- Chicago Bears, LB

After playing 12 special teams snaps without recording a stat in the Bears' season-opening loss to the Rams, Woods returned to the practice squad for Week 2 and was not active for their win over the Bengals.

Anthony McFarland -- Pittsburgh Steelers, RB*

Byron Cowart -- New England Patriots, DT*

* denotes player is currently listed on injured reserve/PUP.

