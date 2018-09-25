With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapping up Week 3 in the NFL on Monday night, it’s time to take a look at how former Terps fared on the gridiron. Maryland has several alum in the NFL and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.

Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, SS

Davis had a team-leading six tackles in Pittsburgh’s 30-27 Monday Night Football shootout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had one pass defense and quarterback hit. Davis has 14 tackles and three pass defenses so far this season.

Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR

In one of the more bizarre games of the weekend, the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings got their doors blown off by the lowly Buffalo Bills. The red-hot Stefon Diggs cooled off dramatically in this outing and was held in check to the tune of four receptions for 17 yards despite being targeted 10 times by quarterback Kirk Cousins. Diggs had scored in each of the two weeks prior, but Week 3 is a performance he’ll look to put behind him.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

The bad news for Moore: he had just one receptions for 3 yards in Week 3 after hauling in a 51-yard touchdown in Week 2. The good news: Moore saw his snap count increase from 25 percent each of the first two weeks of the season to 49 percent on Sunday in his team’s 31-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s clear that the Panthers are looking to get him more involved, now it’s just a matter of Cam Newton finding him on the field.

Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Smith is currently playing ahead of Moore in Carolina’s receiving corps but that could eventually change if his production doesn’t pick up as the season progresses. Against the Bengals, Smith was targeted six times and finished with three receptions for 19 yards. He now has seven receptions for 67 yards and touchdown through the first three weeks of the season.

Jermaine Carter -- Carolina Panthers, LB

Carter was active on Sunday for the first time this season. He played the majority of the snaps on special teams for Carolina and even had three defensive snaps to get his feet wet in that regard. He did not, however, make it into the final box score with any stats.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE

In a hard-fought game between AFC South foes that ended in 9-6 victory for the Tennessee Titans, Ngakoue registered two tackles, including one for a loss. Through the first three games this year, Ngakoue is off to a bit of a slow start for the Jaguars, failing to record a sack up to this point. Through the first three weeks last season, Ngakoue had two sacks on his way to a 12-sack season.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE

Playing in a backup role this season behind Jordan Reed, opportunities to make big plays in the offense have been hard to come by for Davis prior to Week 3. But in a 31-17 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers, Davis made his presence felt with a 50-yard reception that helped set up the touchdown that put the Redskins ahead by three scores. Davis finished the game with two receptions for 70 yards, more than quadrupling his yardage total on the season up to that point.