A big week for Maryland alum in the NFL started with a bang on Thursday Night Football thanks to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and it ended on Sunday with some more spectacular play from former Terps, including season firsts for a few. Maryland football has several alumni in the NFL and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week. Recapping the NFL’s fourth week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.

Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR In a game overflowing with offense, Diggs contributed his fair share by hauling in 11 of his 15 targets for 123 receiving yards. Unfortunately for Diggs’ Vikings, they were unable to pull off the win against a Los Angeles Rams team that came away with a 38-21 victory and looks like a juggernaut to this point. JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB With a 3-0 Miami Dolphins team entering Foxboro against a 1-2 New England Patriots squad, many wondered if perhaps the AFC East would be turning a new leaf after this matchup. But the Pats put that to rest decisively with a 38-7 beatdown. The blowout victory included a milestone for former Terps cornerback JC Jackson, who recorded his first career interception as an NFL player.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE It surprisingly took four weeks into the 2018 season after a 12-sack campaign the year prior, but former Terps pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue finally got his first sack of the season in Jacksonville’s 31-12 blowout win over the New York Jets. The sack was Ngakoue’s only tackle of the game but he did also record two quarterback hits.

