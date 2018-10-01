Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 4
A big week for Maryland alum in the NFL started with a bang on Thursday Night Football thanks to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and it ended on Sunday with some more spectacular play from former Terps, including season firsts for a few. Maryland football has several alumni in the NFL and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.
Recapping the NFL’s fourth week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.
Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR
In a game overflowing with offense, Diggs contributed his fair share by hauling in 11 of his 15 targets for 123 receiving yards. Unfortunately for Diggs’ Vikings, they were unable to pull off the win against a Los Angeles Rams team that came away with a 38-21 victory and looks like a juggernaut to this point.
JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB
With a 3-0 Miami Dolphins team entering Foxboro against a 1-2 New England Patriots squad, many wondered if perhaps the AFC East would be turning a new leaf after this matchup. But the Pats put that to rest decisively with a 38-7 beatdown. The blowout victory included a milestone for former Terps cornerback JC Jackson, who recorded his first career interception as an NFL player.
INTERCEPTION! JC Jackson gets his 1st pick of his career on Ryan Tannehill! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/t2RWBDibMJ— Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) September 30, 2018
Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE
It surprisingly took four weeks into the 2018 season after a 12-sack campaign the year prior, but former Terps pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue finally got his first sack of the season in Jacksonville’s 31-12 blowout win over the New York Jets. The sack was Ngakoue’s only tackle of the game but he did also record two quarterback hits.
Yannick Ngakoue loves to close out the drive with Sacks.. Hes a beast— Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 30, 2018
edited with @KlipDraw pic.twitter.com/HSmyFP0VjY
Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DL
In a hard-fought NFC West battle that ended the Seattle Seahawks edging the Arizona Cardinals 20-17, Quinton Jefferson failed to get on the stat sheet with a tackle, but he did register a quarterback hit on Arizona’s rookie passer Josh Rosen.
Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, SS
Davis played well in the spotlight of Sunday Night Football, but his Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a gut-wrenching loss to their division foe in the nationally televised game. The hard-hitting safety finished with six tackles and a forced fumble in the Steelers’ 26-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR
Heyward-Bey did not record a catch in the Steelers’ primetime loss. The former Terps pass catcher is still looking for his first reception this season.
Darius Kilgo -- Tennessee Titans, DT
Kilgo is currently rostered by the Titans as a nose tackle, but he was not active for his team’s 26-23 overtime victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
**The Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins had their bye week in Week 4. Carolina rosters former Terps wide receivers DJ Moore, Torrey Smith, as well as linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. Washington rosters former Terps tight end Vernon Davis.