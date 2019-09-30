The Patriots improved to 4-0 in a narrow 16-10 victory at Buffalo, and Jackson had much to do with it. The former Terps cornerback had a career day that included blocking a punt and recording two interceptions — the fourth and fifth of his career. Jackson’s final stat line also included two tackles.

Diggs was having a lackluster season entering Minnesota’s Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears, but the former Terps wideout exploded on Sunday, catching all seven of his targets from Kirk Cousins for 108 yards. It was Diggs’ first 100-yard receiving game since Week 11 of last season against, ironically, versus the Bears.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)



Savage and the Packers’ defense, in general, had a subpar performance in a 34-27 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4’s installment of Thursday Night Football. After a hot start to his career that coincided with a strong first three weeks of the season for Green Bay’s defense, Savage recorded just three tackles against the Eagles and was beat in the red zone for a touchdown by tight end Dallas Goedert that gave Philly its first lead.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Behind superstar running back Christian McCaffery, Moore is a focal point of Carolina’s offense. He’s not off to the fastest start this season, having yet to amass more than 89 receiving yards and only one touchdown, but he still makes plays for the Panthers each and every week. In Carolina’s Week 4 road victory against the Houston Texans, Moore caught three of his five targets for 44 yards. He’s averaging an impressive 13.1 yards per reception so far this year.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Playing only 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Carolina’s 16-10 win on the road against the Houston Texans, Carter had himself a solid outing, finishing with six tackles, including a tackle for loss. The six total tackles were a career-high for the second-year linebacker.

Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins)

For the third consecutive game, Davis saw four targets in Washington’s passing game. But in Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants, he was only able to convert one of those targets into a reception for 5 yards. Davis has been serving as the Redskins’ starting tight end all season in place of an injured Jordan Reed, but he, along with most of Washington’s offense, has been largely ineffective.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

Johnson and the Detroit Lions almost pulled off the upset of the week by taking the Kansas City Chiefs to the limit at Ford Field. With starting running back Kerryon Johnson dominating the backfield touches with 26 carries and fellow backup J.D. McKissic starting to get more involved, Johnson only saw three carries Sunday, which he turned into 13 yards. He also added a 1-yard reception to his totals, giving him four catches on five targets so far this year.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)

Still in search of his first sack this season, Ngakoue didn’t find it on Sunday in Jacksonville’s 26-24 win at Denver. He did, however, record two tackles and a defended pass. The fourth-year pro isn’t having the type of season he’d hope to in a contract year, but there is still plenty of time for him to get the pass rush numbers we’ve become accustomed to seeing from Ngakoue.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

Playing 63 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps, Jefferson finished Week 4 with two tackles in his team’s 27-10 victory in a divisional matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods was active on Sunday for the first time in his NFL career in Week 4, as his Chicago Bears hosted the Minnesota Vikings. Woods did not enter the box score, but his team did come away with a big divisional win by way of a 16-6 victory over Minnesota.