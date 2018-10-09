Recapping the NFL’s fourth week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.

Stefon Diggs continues to earn the big contract he signed in the offseason and Yannick Ngakoue now has a sack streak going. Two Terps rookies in Carolina also saw some boost in production in Week 5. Maryland football has several alumni in the NFL and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.

The Philadelphia Eagles had no answer for Diggs on Sunday, as the fourth-year wide receiver vacuumed in 10 of his 11 targets for 91 yards. The Vikings avenged their blowout loss in last year’s NFC title game by beating the Eagles 23-21 and Diggs moved to seventh in the NFL in receptions this season with 37.

Quadrupling his career high for receptions in a single game, Moore caught all four of his targets for 49 yards in Carolina’s 33-31 win over the New York Giants. Moore played 41 percent of his team’s offensive snaps and was second only to Devin Funchess in receptions and yards.

Stefon Diggs got so much separation the Eagles filed a missing persons report for Ronald Darby: pic.twitter.com/49O41cf1p8

Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR



It was a day to forget for Smith, who was targeted just one time and failed to make the grab despite playing 65 percent of his team’s snaps. With Moore’s role increasing, Smith’s appears to be heading in the other direction.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

Carter played 11 snaps for the Panthers on Sunday and recorded his first tackle in the NFL. With Luke Kuechly’s history of injury, Carolina is grooming Carter to be a formidable replacement in case of an emergency.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

Jackson played five snaps in New England’s 38-24 win on Thursday Night Football. However, he did not enter the box score with any stats.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE

After a slow start to the season, make that two weeks in a row with a sack for Ngakoue, who now has five tackles and two sacks so far this year. Ngakoue was the only Jaguars pass rusher able to get to the elusive Patrick Mahomes, and it wasn’t enough to stop the Chiefs from mounting a 30-14 victory at home against Jacksonville.

Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DL

Jefferson played more than half the snaps on Seattle’s defensive line and recorded one tackle in the Seahawks’ 33-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Jefferson now has seven tackles this season.

Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, SS

Davis recorded five tackles in Pittsburgh’s 41-17 beatdown of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The third-year safety now has 25 tackles through the first five games this season.

Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

Heyward-Bey was inactive for Pittsburgh’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Darius Kilgo -- Tennessee Titans, DT

Kilgo played a season-high 11 snaps for the Titans but did not enter the box score with any stats.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE

In Washington’s 43-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Davis hauled in two receptions for 15 yards. He did, however, suffer a hamstring injury midway through the game and did not return to action. Davis has six receptions for 101 yards through the first five games.