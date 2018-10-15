Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 6
We’re more than a third of the way through the NFL regular season and Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL. TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.
Recapping the NFL’s fifth week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.
Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE
With its 23-17 win over Carolina, Washington moved into first place in the NFC East and Davis caught his first touchdown of the season via a 22-yard strike from Alex Smith. Davis passed former Redskins legend Larry Smith to move into 7th place in career touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history. Davis finished the game with three receptions for 48 yards.
Just like that @VernonDavis85!#CARvsWAS | #HTTR pic.twitter.com/RT9cJispYX— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 14, 2018
Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR
Diggs didn’t have type of monster day we’ve come to expect from him this season, but much of that had to do with his matchup against Arizona Cardinals shutdown cornerback Patrick Peterson. With Diggs garnering most of the attention on the outside, Minnesota’s other starting wideout Adam Thielen was able to inflict plenty of damage out of the slot, finishing with 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Diggs finished with three receptions for 33 yards and will look to improve upon those numbers in his next time out on the road against the Jets.
Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR
Smith had his most productive game for the Panthers so far this season on Sunday. The veteran wideout caught all five of his targets, including a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring Carolina within a field goal. Smith finished with a season-high 43 receiving yards.
.@TorreySmithWR TOUCHDOWN.@Panthers are down 3 in D.C. 👀#CARvsWAS #KeepPounding— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2018
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/nnZVT3cntr
DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR
From a receptions and yards standpoint, Moore had one of his best days as a pro to date. However, two lost fumbles put a damper on his performance and contributed heavily to Carolina losing a close game in Washington. Against the Redskins, Moore tied his career-high in receptions with four and set a new personal best for yards with 59. Moore also had one rush for 18 yards. Rookies will make rookie mistakes, so hopefully the Panthers don’t hold coughing up the ball twice against him too much.
Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE
Riding a two-game sack streak, Ngakoue had himself a big day on Sunday despite his team’s losing effort. Dallas downed Jacksonville 40-7, but Ngakoue lit up the box score with four tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DL
Seattle took care of Oakland with ease, 27-3, and Jefferson had himself his best game of the season so far. Jefferson finished with three tackles, a half sack and two tackles against the Raiders.
Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, SS
The game between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati was an entertaining one, but Davis had one of his quieter performances of the year. The third-year safety had just one tackle in the Steelers’ 28-21 win over their division foe.
Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB
Carolina linebacker Jermaine Carter was active but did not play in the Panthers' 23-17 loss to the Redskins.
Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR
Pittsburgh wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was active but did not play in Pittsburgh's 28-21 win against the Bengals.
JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB
New England cornerback J.C. Jackson was inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.
Darius Kilgo -- Tennessee Titans, DT
Tennessee defensive tackle Darius Kilgo was inactive in the Titans' 21-0 loss to the Ravens.