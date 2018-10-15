We’re more than a third of the way through the NFL regular season and Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL. TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week. Recapping the NFL’s fifth week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (No. 85) recorded his 61st career TD reception versus Carolina. USA TODAY Sports

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE With its 23-17 win over Carolina, Washington moved into first place in the NFC East and Davis caught his first touchdown of the season via a 22-yard strike from Alex Smith. Davis passed former Redskins legend Larry Smith to move into 7th place in career touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history. Davis finished the game with three receptions for 48 yards.

Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR Diggs didn’t have type of monster day we’ve come to expect from him this season, but much of that had to do with his matchup against Arizona Cardinals shutdown cornerback Patrick Peterson. With Diggs garnering most of the attention on the outside, Minnesota’s other starting wideout Adam Thielen was able to inflict plenty of damage out of the slot, finishing with 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Diggs finished with three receptions for 33 yards and will look to improve upon those numbers in his next time out on the road against the Jets. Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR Smith had his most productive game for the Panthers so far this season on Sunday. The veteran wideout caught all five of his targets, including a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring Carolina within a field goal. Smith finished with a season-high 43 receiving yards.