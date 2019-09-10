Tracking Terps NFL Success: Week 1
The 2019 NFL season is underway and Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. Once again, TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.
Here’s a look at their performances in Week 1:
Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins)
Starting for an injured Jordan Reed, Davis got the scoring going early for Washington against their division foe Philadelphia Eagles by taking a 48-yard catch and run to the house after hurdling over a Philly defender and tip-toeing down the sideline. At age 35, Davis still has got it. He finished with four receptions for 59 yards and the score.
Are you kidding me!?— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2019
Vernon Davis old man strength! 💪💪#WASvsPHI pic.twitter.com/MSZRczTdsK
Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)
After being selected in the first round of this year’s draft, expectations were high for Savage in Green Bay. But the former Terps defensive back delivered in his first professional action during a game that opened up the NFL’s regular season on Thursday night. Savage was flying all over the field, finishing with three tackles, a defended pass, and a quarterback hit. Savage nearly came away with an interception off of a deflection that would have sealed the victory for the Packers at the end of the game. However, the game was sealed by a pick soon thereafter by fellow Green Bay safety and Baltimore native, Adrian Amos.
DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)
If it weren’t for Christian McCaffery’s uncanny receiving skills for a running back, Moore would have been far and away Carolina’s top pass catcher in Week 1. The second-year wideout still had himself an impressive outing, hauling in seven receptions for 76 yards against the talented secondary of the Los Angeles Rams. Moore’s 10 targets from quarterback Cam Newton also only trailed McCaffery, who had 11.
Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)
Carter didn’t take long into his second year as a pro to make a name for himself in Carolina. He finished Sunday’s game against the Rams with four tackles and a much-needed blocked punt in the beginning of the fourth quarter with his team trailing by 10.
DMV ➡️ UMD ➡️ NFL— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 8, 2019
BLOCKED 🙌 @JERMA1NECARTER#HeATerp pic.twitter.com/HHFkNVBqb7
JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)
New England’s defense dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and former Terps cornerback JC Jackson was part of the decisive victory, recording a tackle and playing 64 percent of the Patriots’ snaps.
Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)
A sixth-round pick of Detroit in this year’s draft, Johnson didn’t even enter training camp as a lock to make the team, but he quickly climbed the depth chart and is already getting playing time for the Lions. In Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson played eight snaps and finished with one carry for 6 yards.
Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)
Ngakoue is hungry for a new contract and continues to show that he’s one of the best pass rushers in the league. The Jaguars had a rough matchup in Week 1 against the high-powered Kansas Chiefs offense, but Ngakoue still managed three tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)
Jefferson had the best game of his four-year career on Sunday, finishing with a monster stat line in Seattle’s narrow 21-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Terps defensive tackle had six tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two defended passes, and three quarterback hits. This should help earn Jefferson more playing time moving forward and he could be in for a breakout year in Seattle. Also of note, Jefferson played the most snaps (65 percent) of all Seahawks defensive tackles.
Stefon Diggs (WR - Minnesota Vikings)
Diggs was nursing a hamstring injury entering his team's Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Although he was a game-time decision, Diggs was active for the Vikings, but he clearly wasn't himself. After finishing last year with over 100 receptions and 1,000 yards receiving, Diggs opened his 2019 season with just two catches for 37 yards.
Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)
Cowart was inactive for New England’s Week 1 game.
Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)
Woods was inactive for Chicago’s Week 1 game.
Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)
Davis was inactive for Pittsburgh’s Week 1 game because of an ankle injury.