Recapping the NFL’s seventh week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.

Now through seven weeks of the season, Terps continue to produce as pros. Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL this year, and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.

New England’s defense has not been good this season, but Bill Belichick might have found himself a diamond in the rough that could help turn things around moving forward in undrafted free agent JC Jackson. During Jackson’s stint at Maryland, he showed glimpses of his playmaking ability, and now in his limited time with the Patriots so far this year he has already recorded two interceptions. His latest pick came on Sunday off of Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in New England’s 38-31 win in the Windy City. Jackson also finished with one tackle and a defended pass.





Stefon Diggs -- Minnesota Vikings, WR

Despite 14 targets and eight receptions, Diggs was only able to muster up 33 receiving yards in the Minnesota Vikings’ 37-17 rout of the New York Jets. Diggs also had two rushing attempts for -7 yards.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Rookie wide receiver DJ Moore caught three passes for 29 yards on Sunday as the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, 21-17. Moore’s five targets were tied for third most among Panthers wide receivers.

Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Smith had one of his better games of the season against one of his former teams, hauling in four receptions, on six targets, for 61 yards in the Panthers’ win over the Eagles. Smith’s 35-yard reception against Philadelphia was his longest of the season and his 61 yards are a season-high for the eighth-year wideout.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

Continuing to learn the game behind a talented linebacking corps in Carolina, rookie linebacker Jermaine Carter saw limited action on Sunday but was able to record one tackle.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE

The Redskins edged one out against their bitter rival by beating the Cowboys 20-17, but Davis was not involved much as he did not record a reception in Week 7.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE

The Jaguars are in a lull as a team with Week 7 marking their third-straight loss, and Ngakoue has also seemed to have taken a step back from his 2017 breakout year. In Jacksonville’s 20-7 loss on Sunday, Ngakoue did not record a tackle but he did have two quarterback hits. Through seven games last season, Ngakoue had 6.5 sacks. At that same point this year, he only has two.

Darius Kilgo -- Tennessee Titans, DT

Kilgo was active for Tennessee’s 20-19 loss in London to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he did not see any action in the game.

Dexter McDougle -- Philadelphia Eagles, CB

McDougle, a fifth-year journeyman now in his second year with the Eagles, saw his first action of the season on Sunday, recording a couple of tackles in Philadelphia's loss to Carolina.

***With their teams on a bye in Week 7, Pittsburgh’s Darrius Heyward-Bey and Sean Davis, as well as Seattle’s Quinton Jefferson did not play this past weekend.