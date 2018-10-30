Recapping the NFL’s eighth week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.

We’re about halfway through the NFL regular season and many former Terps continue to produce as pros. Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL this year, and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.

It took half a season, but the Panthers are finally starting to get their first round pick more involved in their offense. Playing a season-high 71 percent of the snaps for Carolina on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Moore posted five receptions for 90 yards. He also added two carries for 39 yards on the ground in what was his most productive pro performance to date.

Is there a better receiving duo in the league than Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen? With the seasons each of them are having, probably not. Diggs led the way on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints by catching 10 of his 11 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown. Diggs now has four touchdown receptions through the first eight weeks and he’s on pace for the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career.

Torrey Smith -- Carolina Panthers, WR



Smith injured his knee against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 and was inactive for Carolina’s Week 8 contest.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

Carter continues to see some time on defense and special teams for Carolina this season. He recorded one tackle on Sunday against the Ravens and he now has three tackles this season as he learns from one of the best middle linebackers in the game, Luke Kuechly.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been looking tight end Jordan Reed’s way more in recent weeks, which has cut into Davis’ production. However, Davis continues to see the field plenty and gives Washington great depth at his position if something were to happen to the oft-injured Reed. Against the New York Giants on Sunday, Davis caught one pass for 21 yards. He was targeted three times.

Yannick Ngakoue -- Jacksonville Jaguars, DE

Playing in London against the defending world champion Philadelphia Eagles, Ngakoue had himself a nice day by delivered two tackles, including a sack. He now has five sacks this season as he continues to blossom into one of the league’s best young pass rushers.

Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, S

Davis had a solid showing on Sunday by recording five tackles against the Cleveland Browns. He now has 31 tackles this season and is a mainstay in the backend of Pittsburgh’s defense. However, Davis is still looking to create his first turnover this season after coming up with three interceptions and a forced fumble last year.

Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

After missing some time with an ankle injury, Heyward-Bey returned to the lineup in Week 8 but did not make it into the box score. He has just two receptions for 47 yards for the Steelers this year.

Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DT

Jefferson had one tackle and a defended pass in Seattle’s 28-14 win over the Detroit Lions. As a rotational player on the Seahawks’ defensive line this season, Jefferson has a total of 11 tackles and a half a sack.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

In a 25-6 Monday Night Football win over the Buffalo Bills, Jackson had two tackles. Jackson now has four tackles and two interceptions while playing in five games for New England this season.

Dexter McDougle -- Philadelphia Eagles, CB

McDougle saw action in his second straight game and finished with three tackles and a pass breakup in the Eagles' 24-18 win over Jacksonville across the pond in England last Sunday morning.

***With his team on a bye in Week 8, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Darius Kilgo did not play this past weekend.