Oddly enough, Diggs recorded seven receptions for 143 yards for the second straight week. It marked the third consecutive week in which Diggs has had seven receptions and more than 140 receiving yards as he has come on strong of late for the Vikings. With fellow Minnesota wideout Adam Thielen sidelined in Week 8 with a hamstring injury, Diggs stepped up as the Vikings’ No. 1 pass catcher in a 19-9 win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football.

Maryland’s contingency in the NFL seems to be growing by the year. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Jacksonville Jaguars)

Ngakoue has really started to heat up this season, as he now has four sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and a touchdown in his last four games combined, including two sacks in Jacksonville’s 29-15 win over the New York Jets in Week 8. Ngakoue is one of the best young pass rushers in the league and is a candidate to possibly get dealt before this week’s deadline because he is due for a new contract, which has seen its value go up in recent weeks.

Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)

Despite Lions’ starter Kerryon Johnson going on injured reserve during the week, Johnson did not see his role grow as much as some thought it might in Detroit’s 31-26 Week 8 victory over the New York Giants. Johnson played just 40 percent of Detroit’s offensive snaps and finished second on his team in carries (7) to Tra Carson (12). Carson also outgained Johnson on the day, but Johnson did add a 13-yard reception to his totals in a game where the Lions went with a more pass-heavy attack. Johnson finished the game with 38 total yards from scrimmage.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

As his team got blown out on the road by the San Francisco 49ers, 51-13, Moore only mustered up five receptions for 38 yards against a stingy secondary that’s led by Richard Sherman. Moore is having himself a decent sophomore season with 38 receptions and 463 yards, but he has only found the end zone once through the first eight weeks.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson played about half of the defensive snaps for the Patriots in their Week 8 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns. The second-year cornerback recorded one tackle in his team’s 14-point victory.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage continues to be part of a resurgent Green Bay defense that has helped the Packers get off to a 7-1 start this year. The rookie safety led his team with seven tackles on Sunday Night Football, as the Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, 31-24.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter was active for Carolina’s Week 8 debacle in San Francisco, but he did not play any defensive snaps or enter the Panthers’ box score.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Seattle Seahawks)

Jefferson was inactive for Seattle’s 27-20 Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons as he recovers from an oblique injury. The fourth-year defensive tackle is in the midst of a breakout year for the Seahawks.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart was a healthy inactive for New England in the Patriots 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods was a healthy inactive for Chicago in the Bears’ 17-16 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Vernon Davis (TE - Washington Redskins)

Davis remains in concussion protocol and was inactive for Washington’s 19-9 defeat on Thursday Night Football in Week 8.