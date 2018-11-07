Recapping the NFL’s ninth week of action, here’s a look at how former Terps played.

Former Terps in the NFL continue to produce as pros. Maryland football has several alumni that are making a name for themselves in the NFL this year, and TSR will be tracking them all season to see how they performed each week.

Vernon Davis -- Washington Redskins, TE



With starting tight end Jordan Reed hobbled a bit by injury, Davis played nearly as many snaps as his counterpart, but had the more effective day with his opportunities. Davis caught five of his seven targets for 62 yards in a 38-14 loss at home to the Atlanta Falcons.

DJ Moore -- Carolina Panthers, WR

Despite playing a season-high 85 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps, Moore had one of his quieter games of the season in a 42-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Moore entered the box score early with a 32-yard run, but was held in check for the rest of the game, only hauling in one reception for 16 yards thereafter.

Jermaine Carter Jr. -- Carolina Panthers, LB

The former Terps defensive captain was active for Carolina’s NFC South showdown on Sunday, but he did not enter the box score with perennial Pro Bowl selection Luke Kuechly manning all the snaps at middle linebacker.

Sean Davis -- Pittsburgh Steelers, S

In Pittsburgh’s hardfought AFC North battle with the Baltimore Ravens, Davis set a season-high for himself with nine tackles. The third-year safety now has 40 tackles and three passes defended this season.

Darrius Heyward-Bey -- Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

Heyward-Bey played five percent of the snaps for Pittsburgh in Week 9, and believe it or not, that was an improvement from recent weeks. Although Heyward-Bey did see the field, he did not enter the box score for the Steelers.

Quinton Jefferson -- Seattle Seahawks, DT

Seattle’s defense had no answers for Philip Rivers and company in its 25-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but Jefferson did enter the box score with one tackle and one quarterback hit.

JC Jackson -- New England Patriots, CB

In a game between two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, Jackson saw 27 percent of New England’s defensive snaps at cornerback, recording one tackle for the Patriots along the way.

Darius Kilgo -- Tennessee Titans, DT

In a 28-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, Kilgo logged one tackle for the Tennessee Titans. He played seven percent of his team’s defensive snaps.

***Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not play in Week 9 because of a rib injury. Likewise, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith also sat out the week with a knee injury. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was resting during his team’s bye week, as was Dexter McDougle with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, McDougle was released by the Eagles at the start of Week 10.