Starting 56 games throughout his two-year career at Ohio State, Luther Muhammad surprised many by entering his name into the Transfer Portal on Sunday. Immediately, the sophomore guard became one of the most coveted transfers this spring and his early school list reflects as such.

Muhammad told Rivals.com that he is in no rush to make a college decision. He did state that he would cut his list down to a more formidable one before making his commitment.

The New Jersey native was a four-star prospect coming out of Hudson Catholic High School in 2018. He is a 6-foot-3 combo guard that is respected most for his toughness, energy and defensive abilities along the perimeter.

Appearing in 64 games the past two seasons, Muhammad has averaged nothing less than 25 minutes per game on NCAA Tournament teams each year. During his sophomore season, he averaged seven points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He also shot close to 35-percent from the perimeter.

Expect for a decision to be made despite the use of official visits due to the coronavirus. He will sit out next season before having two full years to play beginning with the 2021-2022 season.