Rivals updated the 2018 basketball rankings one final time and a trio of future Terps saw their rankings rise significantly.

Maryland's top-ranked signee, Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph five-star power forward Jalen Smith, saw his national ranking rise five spots from No. 27 to No. 22 overall. Smith recently competed in the McDonald's All-American Game as well as the Jordan Brand Classic, performing well at both events, showing off his inside and outside skills.

Aaron Wiggins of High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan Christian saw an even bigger jump in the rankings, moving up six spots from No. 45 to No. 39 overall. Wiggins recently competed in the three-point contest at the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, which took place in San Antonio, Texas the week leading up to the Final Four. He will also participate in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, which will take place April 21 just outside of Philadelphia.