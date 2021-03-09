TerrapinSportsReport - Trio of Terps earn All-Big Ten honors

Senior guard Darryl Morsell was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Tuesday, as voted upon by the league's 14 head coaches.

“I am so proud of Darryl for earning this prestigious award as the best defender in the best league in the country,” said Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon in a statement. “To be recognized by Big Ten coaches shows how much respect he has earned over the last four years. Darryl worked incredibly hard to reach this point and to see it validated is extremely special.”

“It is truly an honor to be selected for this award by Big Ten coaches,” Morsell said. “I would not have achieved this without the support of God, in addition to my family, teammates and coaches. I know this is an individual award, but it is truly a team award. We accomplished this together and I cannot say enough about the guys in our locker room who made it happen."

In addition to being named Defensive Player of the Year, Morsell (media) also earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors, along with junior guards Eric Ayala (media and Coaches) and Aaron Wiggins (media and coaches). It marked the second All-Big Ten selection of Morsell's career and the first for Ayala and Wiggins.

Wiggins was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year last season.

This marks the second consecutive season Maryland has had three All-Big Ten players selected, and the fourth time since joining the league seven years ago.

As Defensive Player of the Year, Morsell was also named to the All-Defensive Team. This marks the fourth straight year the Terps have had a player selected to the team, joining Jalen Smith (2020), Bruno Fernando (2019) and Anthony Cowan Jr. (2018).

Morsell was also selected as the program’s Sportsmanship Award honoree.

The Terps open postseason play at the Big Ten Tournament Thursday at 11:30 am EST when they face 9th-seeded Michigan State in the second round. The game will be televised on BTN and broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network