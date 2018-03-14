Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon offered Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) teammates Frankie Policelli and Ty Etienne on Wednesday after making the trek up I95 to watch them play earlier in the day.

Policelli, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward in the Class of 2018, already held offers from the likes of Illinois and Rutgers in the Big Ten as well as Cincinnati, Dayton, Rhode Island, Texas Tech, Washington and more.

A finalist for New York's Mr. Basketball award, Policelli took official visits to George Washington and Stony Brook this past fall and has three official visits remaining. He plans on waiting until the high school season is over before taking any of those remaining visits.