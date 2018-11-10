With redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome filling in for Kasim Hill, who left the game with a knee injury in the first half, Maryland (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) was within less than five minutes of escaping Bloomington with a win and becoming bowl eligible Nov. 10, but turnovers plagued the Terps as Indiana (5-5, 2-5) won at home 34-32.

Despite a 210-yard rushing performance by redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland and 542 yards of total offense, Maryland couldn’t edge out the Hoosiers after a late fourth quarter touchdown by freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones that put the Terps ahead 32-31 after a failed two-point conversion.

Jones showed excellent chemistry with Pigrome, hauling in 6 catches for 67 yards and the score. As did fellow freshman wideout Dontay Demus, who finished with four receptions and a game-high 98 yards, including a 51 yarder that set up Jones’ late go-ahead score.

But Maryland’s defense couldn’t hold on during Indiana’s final drive in which the Hoosiers went 36 yards in five plays to set up a Logan Justus 42-yard field goal that proved to be the game winner

Even after Justus’ go-ahead field goal, Maryland had a chance with 2:22 left to drive down the field and kick a game-winning field goal of their own. But Terps freshman kicker Joseph Petrino, who went 4-for-4 on the day with his field goal attempts to extend his perfect streak this season, never got the opportunity as Pigrome fumbled the ball with under a minute to go.

Pigrome finished the game 10-for-13 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown. His only turnover was one of four for Maryland on the day but it came at a critical time and hurt what was an otherwise solid performance.

However, Pigrome wasn’t the only Maryland player to score and fumble against the Hoosiers on Saturday. Sophomore running back Tayon Fleet-Davis coughed up the ball early in the game before punching the ball in from 3-yards out in the second quarter for Maryland’s first touchdown of the day.

Fellow sophomore running back Javon Leake also found paydirt for the Terps, but had to leave the game with an injury in the second half.

In all, three of Maryland's turnovers led to 17 points for the Hoosiers. Indiana turned the ball over just once and the Terps were only able to convert that into a field goal.

Maryland possessed the ball for nearly double the amount of time as Indiana, but the Hoosiers used a 21-point second quarter separate themselves from the Terps.

After a tough road loss that could be the difference between postseason eligibility or not this year, Maryland will look to put it behind them and gear up for a tough test at home next weekend against No. 8 Ohio State.