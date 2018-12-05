Twelve possible flip candidates for 2019
Maryland has their new head football coach in Mike Locksley and the ace DMV recruiter will need to quickly turn to recruiting and try to flip some of the top local prospects in the 2019 class.
Below are 12 possible flip candidates that could eventually sign with Maryland.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news