TerrapinSportsReport - Twitter Tuesday: UK's 2021 class, James Graham, Trey Kaufman

The commitments keep coming but so do the questions for who is next and if there will even be a college season this year. In our latest #TwitterTuesday, we take a look at Kentucky’s 2021 scholarship situation, leaders for James Graham and Trey Kaufman and much more.

UK recruiting seems to have all their eggs in very few baskets. Who are realistic bigs if Banchero doesn't commit and BHH stays in 2022? Same to be said at the guard spot if Hardy goes G league and now that Skyy Clark says he's in 2022 (for now) — be excellent to each other (@ZachDavisShow) August 9, 2020

What is the likelihood that we have any type of college basketball season this year? — Zack Funyak (@FunyakZack) August 9, 2020

I was fairly pessimistic as recently as just last month that a college basketball season would actually take place. Despite recent rumblings that there may not be a college football season, at least in the fall, I still do believe that a basketball season will take place in some form. Just as I first outlined last week in my Three-Point Play, I would be surprised if a non-conference season happened, as far as buy-games are concerned. Such contests take place, for the most part, for the host team to see a kick-back from gate receipts. If there won’t be fans in attendance, what would be the use?

However, one of the more noteworthy ideas that have popped up is the pod-system. Similar to what the NBA has done with its bubble concept, potentially bringing a group of regional teams, whether it is conference play or not, to a host site, to play five or six contests within a two-week time frame, only to return to campus for another two weeks, and then for another pod to be established with different teams, could be how things get done this winter. In doing so, travel would be cut down, quick quarantine and testing methods could be attainable, and an NCAA Tournament, which is a must for college athletics, as a whole, would be within grasp. Unlike college football, time is now on the side of its counterparts; hopefully, better testing measures and a vaccine of some sort can be made by the time the winter arrives, but I would not bank on college games beginning in early November.

Where do you see James Graham landing? And what position do you see him paying in college? — Bailey Sterrett (@BesusSlice) August 9, 2020

Maryland has been the most discussed landing spot for James Graham. With Memphis just taking Josh Minott, Florida State out after its own run in the 2021 class, and Michigan State all but finished at his particular position, the amount of realistic landing spots for Graham has only dwindled in recent weeks. Maryland would still have to beat Auburn, Georgetown, Marquette, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin. Graham is a versatile wing-forward with ball skills and the ability to play many spots on both sides of the ball. Standing close to 6-foot-8 but having grown nearly three inches over the past two years, Graham has kept his ball skills intact throughout his growth spurt, which allows for him to play inside and out. He has good touch on his deep ball, is a fine athlete off his left foot and can sit down and guard further away from the rim. While Mark Turgeon has been one of the small-ball averse coaches in the sport, I could see a point where all three freshmen play at the same time. Reese at the small ball five and Cornish and Graham flip-flopping between the three and the four at a moment’s notice could cause issues on both ends of the court for the Terps’ opposition. Graham has the potential to make an impact in a number of ways once his college clock begins next fall.

Do you think Trey Kaufman will end up at @IndianaMBB — Matt Robling (@mjrhoosier) August 9, 2020

Trey Kaufman (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

I am becoming less and less sure of it as the fall approaches. Indiana should still be seen as the favorite for Trey Kaufman, but the longer things go, the more difficult you have to think it will be for Kaufman to pick the in-state bunch compared to all others. One would have to assume that if Kaufman was going to commit to Indiana, it would have happened already. It is never easy to be declared the favorite so early in the process and remain the leader for a long time. North Carolina offered last week so it is definitely one to watch, as is Virginia, a program that has remained involved for Kaufman for the past year and has a need in the frontcourt that is tailored for Kaufman’s abilities. Indiana’s class does not depend entirely on Kaufman picking the Hoosiers, but he would help in a lot of ways. IU is one of the few to beat for Mason Miller, too, so if not Kaufman, maybe Indiana attempts to pick up things even further with the four-star. With word going around that Kaufman might want to leave his state for college and with UNC’s latest offer, Indiana’s chances have begun to dwindle.

Who is the favorite to land Chet Holmgren — Chet Holmgren Burner (@BurnerChet) August 9, 2020

You’d have to say Gonzaga. It doesn’t feel that Chet Holmgren is anywhere near his commitment and he has he been adamant about taking all of his visits before deciding. Holmgren has already visited the WCC program, his good friend and former teammate, Jalen Suggs, will be a freshman in Spokane this fall, and Gonzaga is a program that has done tremendous work with those in his mold in recent years. If not Gonzaga, Minnesota is worth monitoring as the local program. His father played for the Gophers, and his mother worked at the school. North Carolina Michigan, Ohio State, Georgetown and Memphis are on his list but before visits can be taken and with how things currently sit, it would be foolish to not say that Gonzaga is one of, if not, the school to beat.

After receiving commitments from Stevie Mitchell and Kameron Jones who do you expect #Marquette to prioritize with 3 open scholarships ?#TwitterTuesday @RivalsNation — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) August 9, 2020