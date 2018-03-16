Charlie Dean has been committed to Central Florida for just a couple months now and he is still just as excited about the commitment as ever. However recently the Maryland Terrapins have decided to throw their hat in the ring for Dean’s services with a recent scholarship offer.

TSR caught up with Dean to talk about the latest going on with his recruitment.

“Recruiting is going well right now,” Dean told TSR. “I just recently transferred schools, I’m more focused on that right now more than anything else.”