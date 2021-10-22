Wahab named to preseason Kareem Abdul-Jabar Award watch list

Maryland junior center Qudus Wahab was one of 20 players named to the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabar Center of the Year Award watch list, it was announced Friday. He was the third Terrapin named to a national watch list this week, joining senior guard Eric Ayala, who was named to the Jerry West Award watch list on Tuesday and junior forward Donta Scott, who was named to the Karl Malone Award watch list on Thursday.

Wahab joined the Terps over the summer after spending his first two seasons just down the road from College Park at Georgetown, where he averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season. He was at his best down the stretch last season, averaging 14.3 points per game in the Big East Tournament, leading the Hoyas to the tournament title and being named to the Big East All-Tournament team.

Wahab is joined on the list by Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Purdue's Zach Edey.

The winner of the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabar Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award.

2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates*

Walker Kessler - Auburn

Nick Muszyinski - Belmont

Mark Williams - Duke

Colin Castleton - Florida

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

David McCormack - Kansas

Oscar Tshiebwe - Kentucky

Ahsan Asadullah - Lipscomb

Qudus Wahab - Maryland

Jalen Duren - Memphis

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Armando Bacot - North Carolina

Moussa Cisse - Oklahoma State

Nate Watson - Providence

Zach Edey - Purdue

Osun Osunniyi - St. Bonaventure

Myles Johnson - UCLA

Fardaws Aimaq - Utah Valley

Liam Robbins - Vanderbilt

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*