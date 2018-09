COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- While the offense failed to put points on the board in the Terps' home opener versus Temple, Jesse Aniebonam had a special teams score on a punt block he returned for a touchdown and Darnell Savage took an Anthony Russo interception back for touchdown, also.

Aniebonam and Savage spoke with reporters following the Terps' 35-14 home-opening loss to Temple. See what they had to say in the video player below.