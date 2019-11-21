COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland senior point guard Anthony Cowan is averaging a career high 5.5 assists per game coming into Friday night's contest versus George Mason. Perhaps even more importantly, Cowan is averaging a career low 1.8 turnovers per game so far this season. Aaron Wiggins' scoring numbers are down slightly early on, but he has nearly doubled his rebounds per game and is averaging a team-leading 2.8 steals per game so far this season.

Watch Cowan and Wiggins preview the Terps' upcoming game versus George Mason in the videos below.