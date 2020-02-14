COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sophomore guard Eric Ayala enters Saturday's game at Michigan State coming off of his best performance of the season in Maryland's last outing, a win over Nebraska. Ayala scored a season-high 16 points versus Nebraska, knocking down four three-pointers. Senior point guard Anthony Cowan is coming off of an impressive 13 point, 10 assist double-double versus Nebraska, as he will be matched up Saturday versus preseason All-American Cassius Winston.

Watch Ayala and Cowan preview the Terps' upcoming game at Michigan State in the videos below.