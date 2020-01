COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sophomore guard Eric Ayala hit a big three and did a good job of distributing the ball in the Terps' road win at Northwestern, while sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. hit a big three while coming up with a number of key rebounds. Both will look to improve on those performances Sunday at Indiana.

Watch Ayala and Lindo preview the Terps' upcoming game at Indiana in the videos below.