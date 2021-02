Maryland junior guard Eric Ayala will look to bounce back from a subpar performance last time out versus Wisconsin when the Terps host Purdue on Tuesday. Senior guard Darryl Morsell will look to set the tone defensively as the Terps look to even the season series with the Boilermakers.

Watch Ayala and Morsell preview the Terps' upcoming game versus No. 24 Purdue in the videos below.