COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Anthony Cowan earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors for the third time this season Monday, after averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds in wins over Nebraska and Michigan State last week. He'll look to keep the momentum going Tuesday night when the Terps host Northwestern.

Watch Cowan and sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins preview the Terps' upcoming game with Northwestern, as they look to win their ninth straight game in league play.