COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland ushered in a new era for the Terps on Tuesday morning with the introductory press conference of new athletic director Damon Evans.

Evans was introduced by University of Maryland President Wallace Loh, who was followed by School of Engineering Dean Darryll Pines (Head of search committee) and field hockey head coach Missy Meharg (search committee member).

At the conclusion of the press conference, Evans took questions from reporters. See what all four had to say in the videos below.

