It took an extra 10 minutes of action, but Danny Manning's Terps got their first Big Ten win of the season Wednesday night in Chicago by a score of 94-87 in doubt overtime. Eric Ayala led the way with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Fatts Russell added 23 points and seven assists for the Terps who had four starters score in double figures.

Watch Manning break down his team's first Big Ten win of the season in the video player below.