TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Dontay Demus, Jordan Mosley preview Penn State

After a mostly quiet performance in the Terps' season opener, junior wideout Dontay Demus went off with seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in last week's come-from-behind OT win over Minnesota.

On defense, junior safety Jordan Mosley finished with a career-high 11 total tackles in helping his unit come up with some big stops in the fourth quarter.

Watch Demus and Mosley look back on last week's game as well as look ahead to Saturday's game at Penn State in the videos below.



